Erika Kirk shares daughter's heartfelt message for late dad at White House

Erika Kirk accepts Presidential Medal of Freedom for late husband Charlie Kirk from Trump

  • By Bushra Saleem
Erika Kirk shared daughter's heartfelt birthday message for late husband Charlie Kirk during her emotional speech at the White House.

According to Fox News, at a White House ceremony in the Rose Garden on Tuesday on what would have been her husband’s 32nd birthday, Erika Kirk accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of Charlie Kirk and delivered a powerful, deeply personal tribute to his life and legacy.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband in such a profound way," she began. "Charlie always admired your commitment to freedom."

She offered thanks to the first lady, the vice president, and friends and family "watching from all around the world," along with Turning Point USA staff and chapters nationwide. "You are the heartbeat of this future and of this movement," she said. "Everything Charlie built lives through you."

Erika said Charlie lived "only 31 short years on this side of heaven," but filled every day with purpose.

"He fought for truth when it was unpopular. He stood for God when it was costly. He prayed for his enemies. He loved people when it was inconvenient. He ran his race with endurance, and he kept the faith. And now he wears the crown of a righteous martyr," she added.

Before closing, Erika shared her daughter Gigi's birthday message: "Happy birthday, daddy. I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream. And I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you."

Notably, the Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by President John F Kennedy in 1963.

