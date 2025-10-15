World

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveils King Salman Gate project in Makkah

Massive 12 million sq. meters, the King Salman Gate project will generate over 300,000 jobs by 2036

  By Bushra Saleem
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has announced a landmark King Salman Gate project in Makkah to transform the Holy City.

According to Arab News, His Royal Highness Prince revealed the massive project of the King Salman Gate, spanning over 12 million sqm Gross Floor Area adjacent to AlMasjid AlHaram, on Wednesday, October 15.

As per the press release issued by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the project that will be developed by Public Investment Fund-owned firm Rua AlHaram AlMakki Co. will create a qualitative leap in the development of the city and will be marked as a new global benchmark for urban development.

SPA said, “The King Salman Gate project is characterised by a strategic location next to the Grand Mosque and is a multi-use destination that aims primarily to improve the system of services provided and provide residential, cultural and service facilities surrounding the Grand Mosque.”

Moreover, the Saudi Public Investment Fund stated, “King Salman Gate will ensure easy access and comfort and will pay homage to Makkah’s identity, blending its rich architectural heritage with world-class modern living to create a truly unique experience.”

PIF further noted that the King Salman Gate project will also restore and develop approximately 19,000 sqm of heritage sites, preserving Makkah’s cultural and historical legacy to enrich every visitor’s journey.

The project will also create more than 300,000 jobs by 2036, contributing to the economic diversification goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and will accommodate around 900,000 worshippers to pray indoors and outdoors.

