Raila Odinga, Kenya's enduring opposition leader passes away at 80

Raila Odinga, a towering figure in Kenyan politics, has died at the age of 80 after suffering a heart attack during a morning walk.

According to Sky News, imprisoned and tortured in his fight for multi-party democracy, he was a key architect of significant political, social and security reforms in the country.

Odinga served as Kenya's second prime minister and made five unsuccessful bids for the presidency.

He was first jailed by former president Daniel arap Moi in 1982 following a coup attempt and endured several years in jail, much of it spent in solitary confinement.

Announcing his death, Kenya's President William Samoei Ruto said, "Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and tireless warrior of good governance."

"Raila Amolo Odinga's name will forever be etched in the story of our republic: A story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, rule of law, hope and our pursuit for excellence," he added.

He was a key figure in leading protests after the disputed 2007 election, resulting in the worst post-election violence the country had experienced since independence.

More than 1,000 people died and thousands were displaced.

Odinga and Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta were often bitter political rivals, and their 2018 "handshake" was a political truce called amid rising civil and political unrest.

