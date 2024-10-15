Health

Bird flu: California health officials report five possible human cases

California reported six bird flu cases earlier this month, with five new possible cases reported today on October 15, 2024

  • October 15, 2024
California health officials have reported five possible human cases of bird flu among daily farm workers.

On Monday, October 15, the state health department reported that they have been investigating five cases of Avian influenza, aka bird flu, which is caused by influenza A virus, reported Reuters.

The virus primarily affects birds, with wild aquatic birds being the most common host, however, sometime, the virus can also affect mammals including human beings.

Earlier this month, California confirmed six cases of the disease, taking this year’s total cases to 19. The virus spread commonly among the farm workers exposed to sick poultry or dairy.

As per the US Department of Agriculture, 200 dairies in California and 300 nationwide are reportedly affected by the disease.

The authorities also assured that bird flu does not have a high risk to the general population and would not cause significant harm to most people.

They also stated that pasteurized dairy products, which means to heat-treat the products to kill harmful bacteria, do not pose the risk to transmit the disease and are safe to consume.

The outlet also reported that, “Specimens from the five possible cases are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation and are expected to arrive early this week as per the California Department of Public Health.”

These possible and confirmed cases have reportedly originated on nine different dairy farms.

Moreover, it was also stated that the affected people had mild symptoms and were not hospitalized.

Health News

Study finds 3% of children have both Autism and ADHD
Top 3 superfoods to effectively combat inflammation
ADHD prevalence rises to 15.5 million US adults: CDC
Vermont Health Commissioner issues statement on decade’s first EEE case
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024: US scientists win for microRNA discovery
Top 3 superfoods to speed up COVID, cold, or flu recovery
FDA greenlights combined COVID-19 and Flu test for at-home use
World Mental Health Day: Tips to improve employees mental health
New study reveals link between multiple sclerosis and cancer risk
The science of being wrong yet insisting we’re right
New Zealand, Australia to take measures amid looming bird flu threat
How to transform stress into positive energy? Find out