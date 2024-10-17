Bret Baier shares candid impressions of Kamala Harris after contentious interview

World

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Bret Baier opened up about his Impressions of Kamala Harris after his contentious interview with her.

While recapping his interview with the US Vice President, the Fox host said that Harris “was going to be tough to redirect without me trying to interrupt.”

“We were supposed to start at 5 p.m. This was the time they gave us. Originally, we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes. They came in and said, ‘Well, maybe 20.’ So, it’s already getting whittled down. And then the vice president showed up at about 5:15 p.m. We were pushing the envelope to be able to turn it around for the top of the 6 p.m.. So that’s how it started,” Baier said.

He added that their first exchange—on immigration—showed that she would be “tough.”

“I could tell when we started talking that she was going to be tough to redirect without me trying to interrupt,” said Baier.

Reflecting on his interview with the former US President Obama, “I did this with President Obama—at one point I just said, ‘Mr. President, I know you like to filibuster.’ I just didn’t even have the chance, sometimes, to redirect in those ways. I had a lot of other questions.”

Baier later mentioned that as the interview was wrapping up, he noticed members of Harris' team indicating that his time had come to an end.

