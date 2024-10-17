3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you

If you are on a weight-loss journey and also packed on the schedule, you might be reaching out those labelled “healthy” snacks that are readily available in the market to keep yourself away from eating unhealthy.
However, what if those so-called healthy foods might be doing more harm than good to your body and weight-loss goal?
Discover the 3 unhealthy snacks that you have been deceiving you for a while.
1- Flavored yogurt:
Many people think that just because flavored yogurt is labelled “fat-free,” it will be beneficial for them. However, these flavored yogurts are packed with sugar which adds on extra calories that can ruin health and your weight loss goal.
As per Delish, it was reported that a brand of 6 oz strawberry yogurt contained same amount of sugar (18 grams) as a serving of vanilla ice cream
Instead, consuming unsweetened and unflavored plain or Greek yogurt will prove to be the healthiest options.
2- Granola:
"You may as well be eating cookies. Don't fool yourself into thinking one ingredient makes something healthy," says Dr. Michael Forma, a Miami-based clinical nutritionist.
Granolas are full of added sugar, preservatives, and a few dried berries, that provide almost no health benefit, instead may make you put on weight if consumed on regular basis and in excessive amounts.
Instead of granolas, consuming unsweetened yogurt topped with some seeds and nuts would make a great option.
3- Wheat Bread:
No wonders, whole-wheat breads are a powerhouse of nutrition with unlimited health benefits. However, there are many misleading options available in the market that might be labelled wheat bread, but contain white flour added in abundant amount.
“Unless a bag of bread says that it is made with ‘100 percent whole wheat,’ it would very well be white bread mixed with a bit of wheat for marketing,” says Shape.
It is recommended to look for at least 2 grams of fiber in a slice to ensure that it’s a healthy loaf.