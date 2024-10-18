Health

Walking for at least half an hour each day can lower the risk of heart disease by 19%

  by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Walking is a great way to improve or maintain your overall well-being.

It is considered one of the simplest ways to burn fat, get more active and healthier.

According to a Stanford University study, walking can boost creative productivity by 60% and lower the chance of dying young by up to 20%.

Heart disease:

The study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine revealed that walking for at least half an hour each day can lower the risk of heart disease by 19%.

Reduce anxiety:

Walking plays a significant role to reduce anxiety. Several studies revealed that walking has the power to reduce the symptoms of sadness and emotional trauma.

Help to reduce weight:

Walking is important for weight control because it helps you burn calories. If you add 30 minutes of walking to your daily habits, you could burn about 150 more calories a day.

Digestion:

Walking after meals can improve digestion. This can help food move through the digestive system more rapidly. 

Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being

Health News

Groundbreaking cervical cancer treatment reduces death risk
3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you
UK leaders urge a new perspective on weight-loss drugs amid health concerns
Bird flu: California health officials report five possible human cases
Study finds 3% of children have both Autism and ADHD
Top 3 superfoods to effectively combat inflammation
ADHD prevalence rises to 15.5 million US adults: CDC
Vermont Health Commissioner issues statement on decade’s first EEE case
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024: US scientists win for microRNA discovery
Top 3 superfoods to speed up COVID, cold, or flu recovery
FDA greenlights combined COVID-19 and Flu test for at-home use
World Mental Health Day: Tips to improve employees mental health