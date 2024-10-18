Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being

Walking is a great way to improve or maintain your overall well-being.
It is considered one of the simplest ways to burn fat, get more active and healthier.
According to a Stanford University study, walking can boost creative productivity by 60% and lower the chance of dying young by up to 20%.
Heart disease:
The study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine revealed that walking for at least half an hour each day can lower the risk of heart disease by 19%.
Reduce anxiety:
Walking plays a significant role to reduce anxiety. Several studies revealed that walking has the power to reduce the symptoms of sadness and emotional trauma.
Help to reduce weight:
Walking is important for weight control because it helps you burn calories. If you add 30 minutes of walking to your daily habits, you could burn about 150 more calories a day.
Digestion:
Walking after meals can improve digestion. This can help food move through the digestive system more rapidly.