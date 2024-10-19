Obama questions Trump’s ‘competence’ at Arizona rally for Harris

The first African-American President of the US, Barack Obama, raised concerns over Donald Trump’s ability to lead as he campaigned for Kamala Harris in the swing state of Arizona.
According to Al Jazeera, Obama on Friday, October 18, 2024, campaigned on behalf of the Democrat candidate for the presidency, Harris, in the city of Tucson, where he questioned the former Republican president’s ability to serve a second term in office.
He said, “Along with his intentions, there is also a question of his competence. Have you seen him lately? I mean, he is out there, he’s giving two, two-and-a-half hour speeches, just word salads. You have no idea what he’s talking about.”
Since US President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, Democrats have quickly raised questions about whether he is young enough and mentally fit to serve another term in the White House, as the 78-year-old is now officially the oldest candidate for president in US history.
Furthermore, Obama also criticized Trump for setting aside “the values” by comparing him with his political opponent in the election, late Sen. John McCain.
The former president said, “One of the most disturbing things about this election and Donald Trump’s rise in politics is how we seem to have set aside the values that people like John McCain stood for.”
“When Donald Trump lies or cheats or bullies or shows utter disregard for our Constitution when he calls service members like John McCain losers because they died in battle or were captured … people make excuses for it, that it’s okay so long as their side wins,” he continued.
To note, Trump in 2020 became the first Republican to lose the southwest state in the elections since Bill Clinton won it as a Democrat in 1996.