World

Obama questions Trump’s ‘competence’ at Arizona rally for Harris

Former Democratic president praised his political opponent John McCain for his values

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Former Democratic president praised his political opponent John McCain for his values
Former Democratic president praised his political opponent John McCain for his values

The first African-American President of the US, Barack Obama, raised concerns over Donald Trump’s ability to lead as he campaigned for Kamala Harris in the swing state of Arizona.

According to Al Jazeera, Obama on Friday, October 18, 2024, campaigned on behalf of the Democrat candidate for the presidency, Harris, in the city of Tucson, where he questioned the former Republican president’s ability to serve a second term in office.

He said, “Along with his intentions, there is also a question of his competence. Have you seen him lately? I mean, he is out there, he’s giving two, two-and-a-half hour speeches, just word salads. You have no idea what he’s talking about.”

Since US President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, Democrats have quickly raised questions about whether he is young enough and mentally fit to serve another term in the White House, as the 78-year-old is now officially the oldest candidate for president in US history.

Furthermore, Obama also criticized Trump for setting aside “the values” by comparing him with his political opponent in the election, late Sen. John McCain.

The former president said, “One of the most disturbing things about this election and Donald Trump’s rise in politics is how we seem to have set aside the values that people like John McCain stood for.”

“When Donald Trump lies or cheats or bullies or shows utter disregard for our Constitution when he calls service members like John McCain losers because they died in battle or were captured … people make excuses for it, that it’s okay so long as their side wins,” he continued.

To note, Trump in 2020 became the first Republican to lose the southwest state in the elections since Bill Clinton won it as a Democrat in 1996. 

Madonna makes first appearance at Billie Eilish concert after brother’s death

Madonna makes first appearance at Billie Eilish concert after brother’s death
Rafael Nadal all set for ‘nostalgic’ final play with Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal all set for ‘nostalgic’ final play with Novak Djokovic
Durefishan Saleem lives up her Bollywood dream in exquisite maroon saree

Durefishan Saleem lives up her Bollywood dream in exquisite maroon saree

Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death

Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death

World News

Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Trump slams judge for releasing 2020 election case details ahead of polls
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Biden optimistic about Lebanon ceasefire but cautious on Gaza deal
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Joe Biden urges European allies to keep supporting Ukraine
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Hamas confirms leader Yahya Sinwar's death in combat with Israeli forces
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Russia
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Kamala Harris gears up for first-ever campaign with Barack and Michelle Obama
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Canada unveils 'major' military aid package for Ukraine amid Russia conflict
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Kenya's President names Kithure Kindiki as deputy president after Gachagua's removal
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Turkey bus accident leaves 6 dead, 25 injured
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
China’s economy faces slowest growth in years as GDP falls below target
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Donald Trump pokes fun at Kamala Harris, Eric Adams at Al Smith Memorial Dinner