World

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting

US Treasury blacklisted DJI for allegedly supporting China in its surveillance in Xinjiang

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
US Treasury blacklisted DJI for allegedly supporting China in its surveillance in Xinjiang
US Treasury blacklisted DJI for allegedly supporting China in its surveillance in Xinjiang

China’s leading drone-making company sued the US Defense Department for blacklisting the firm.

According to South China Morning Post, the drone giant in a lawsuit challenged the “erroneous designation of the company” as a “Chinese Military Company” and sought its removal from the blacklist which has caused it significant harm.

The firm said, “(DJI) determined it had no alternative other than to seek relief in federal court. DJI is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military, and the DOD (Department of Defence) itself acknowledges that DJI makes consumer and commercial drones, not military drones.”

The firm revealed that it had been in discussion with the Pentagon for more than 16 months, but it realized that it had “no alternative other than to seek relief in federal court.”

The company stated in a lawsuit that as a result of an “unlawful and misguided decision”, it has “lost business deals, been stigmatized as a national security threat and banned from contracting with multiple federal government agencies,” adding “US and international customers have terminated existing contracts with DJI and refuse to enter into new ones.”

Moreover, the drone supplier said it has always been dedicated to promoting the application of civilian drone products and opposes the use of its products for military purposes, insisting that it “is neither controlled nor owned by the Chinese military.”

The Pentagon blacklisted DJI along with other major Chinese companies for allegedly helping China’s military-civil fusion strategy that supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army.  

Meanwhile, the US Treasury blacklisted the company for supporting China in the surveillance of Xinjiang.

To note, the US House of Representatives has also voted to block new drones from DJI. The bill is now waiting for a go-ahead from the Senate. 

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from sets of the film

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from sets of the film

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?

Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

World News

Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Cuba begins to restore power after nationwide blackout
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Obama questions Trump’s ‘competence’ at Arizona rally for Harris
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Trump slams judge for releasing 2020 election case details ahead of polls
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Biden optimistic about Lebanon ceasefire but cautious on Gaza deal
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Joe Biden urges European allies to keep supporting Ukraine
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Hamas confirms leader Yahya Sinwar's death in combat with Israeli forces
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Russia
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Kamala Harris gears up for first-ever campaign with Barack and Michelle Obama
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Canada unveils 'major' military aid package for Ukraine amid Russia conflict
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Kenya's President names Kithure Kindiki as deputy president after Gachagua's removal
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Turkey bus accident leaves 6 dead, 25 injured