U.S. announces new screening measures amid rising Marburg, mpox cases

Marburg and mpox viruses have quickly been spreading from Rwanda to other countries including the U.S.

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
The United States of America is announcing enhances screening measures to curb the spread of Marburg and mpox viruses in the country.

Rwanda and Uganda are still grappling with the outbreak of Marburg and mpox respectively, which have taken the lives of thousands of people till now.

Marburg is known as one of the deadliest viruses in the world and reportedly has a fatality rate of 88%. Rwanda has reported total 62 cases of the virus among with 38 have recovered and 15 have died. The spread of Marburg was declared an outbreak on September 27, 2024.

Announcing the new measures, CDC spokesperson David Daigle stated, "The risk of Marburg in the U.S. remains low, however, these measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution given the ongoing outbreak in Rwanda.”

The screening protocols, announced on October 7, all the travelers that are supposed to land in the U.S. from October 15 onwards, and have traveled in Rwanda in the past 21 days, must fly directly into New York's John F. Kennedy, Chicago O'Hare or Washington-Dulles International airports for immediate enhanced health screening, reported CBS News.

It was also reported that those passengers who have recently visited Rwanda will have their temperatures checked upon arrival and “should expect to answer questions about symptoms and potential exposure to the virus in areas set aside for the screenings.”

Moreover, if a traveler experiences symptoms of virus such as headaches, fever, or chills, must immediately isolate himself and seek medical assistance.

