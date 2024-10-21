Harris celebrates 60th birthday and responds to Trump’s derogatory remarks

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, October 20, 2024, celebrated her 60th birthday in Georgia while campaigning for the presidential elections.
According to Sky News, 25-time Grammy winner American singer, Stevie Wonder, sang a few lines of Bob Marley's 'Redemption Song' and then a birthday song for the Democratic candidate for the presidency at Divine Faith Ministries International.
Later, the 60-year-old also gave an interview on MSNBC and responded to Former President Donald Trump’s remarks, calling her a “sh*t vice president” during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
Harris told Al Sharpton on MSNBC, “The American people deserve so much better. The president of the United States must set a standard. We, representing the United States of America, walk into rooms around the world with the earned and self-appointed authority to talk about the importance of democracy, the rule of law.”
"And (we) have been thought of as a role model, imperfect though we may be, but a role model of what it means to be committed to certain standards, including international rules and norms, but also of decorum,” she continued.
Moreover, Harris once again describes Trump as unfit for the office, saying, “What you see in my opponent, a former president of the United States, really demeans the office. And I am very clear about this, Donald Trump should never again stand behind the seal of the president of the United States. He hasn't earned the right, and that's why he's going to lose."
Presidential elections in America are scheduled for November 5, 2024. Trump is running for the second term in office while Harris is eyeing to become the first female president of America.