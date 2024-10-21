Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design

Kiara Advani, who marked her second Karwa Chauth with husband Sidharth Malhotra, proved the minimal henna design is proof of her undying love for him.
On Sunday, the Kabir Singh starlet took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the impactful henna design featuring the Ek Villain star’s initials as she wrote ''SM'' with a heart design on it.
Alongside the picture, the actress wrote,"Happy Karwa Chauth" followed by pink heart emojis, tagging her husband.
Although the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress did not reveal her outfit for the day, one can ascertain she seemed to have opted for a pink outfit for the event.
During the weekend, Kiara was captured by the paparazzi as she reached Delhi airport ahead of the special celebration.
In the footage, the superstar opted for a stylish travel OOTD, which consisted of a white checkered printed blazer over a white V-neck tank top paired with loose-fit white linen pants and matching sneakers.
For the unversed, the lovebirds of B-town Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in an intimate wedding ceremony back in February 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.