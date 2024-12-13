Trending

Mahira Khan makes heartfelt confession amid 'Love Guru' filming

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will next star in 'Love Guru' opposite Humayun Saeed

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Mahira Khan revealed she is a 'certified tree hugger.' 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Humsafar actress shared a stunning view of the lush greenery which includes trees, plants and grass.

Being the ultimate nature lover, Mahira penned a long note, “I’m fascinated by trees.. always have been.. I’m pretty sure it started because of ama telling me a story my nana used to tell ( will tell another day). I just love them. I’m a certified tree hugger and starer.”


She continued, "They feel like old sufi saints to me. sometimes I feel them gazing directly into my soul and sometimes I feel like they’re welcoming me into their company. Full of lessons and wisdom.. I read this and it’s so beautiful –“

“When we are stricken and cannot bear our lives any longer, then a tree has something to say to us: Be still! Be still! Look at me! Life is not easy, life is not difficult. Those are childish thoughts. . . . Home is neither here nor there. Home is within you, or home is nowhere at al,” Mahira noted.

She further added, “Whoever has learned how to listen to trees no longer wants to be a tree. He wants to be nothing except what he is. That is home. That is happiness!”

Mahira’s post came merely days after she publicly recalled her fight with depression.

On the work front, Mahira Khan will next be seen in the romantic film Love Guru opposite Humayun Saed

