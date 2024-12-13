Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest 

Allu Arjun received support from Varun Dhawan after his arrest in the Pushpa 2 stampede incident.
Varun is currently in Jaipur to promote his upcoming film Baby John where he addressed the Pushpa 2 tragedy.
In a video shared by the paparazzi, the Bawaal actor during the event took the Telugu star’s side, “There are safety protocols. An actor cannot take everything upon himself. We can tell people around us. Like I can talk about today. Cinepolis has done a great arrangement here and we are grateful to them for that."
He further added, "The tragedy that took place is very heartbreaking. I’m very sorry. Sending my condolences. But at the same time, I think aap blame sirf ek insaan pe nahi daal sakte (you cannot put the blame on just one person)."
On December 4, 2024, Allu, along with his team visited Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad unannounced for the screening of Pushpa 2.
Fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the superstar, which led to a stampede like situation causing the death of a 35-year-old woman.
However, in the recent turn of events Allu Arjun has been arrested.