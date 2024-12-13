Trending

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been taken into custody in 'Pushpa 2' stampede case

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjuns arrest
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest 

Allu Arjun received support from Varun Dhawan after his arrest in the Pushpa 2 stampede incident.

Varun is currently in Jaipur to promote his upcoming film Baby John where he addressed the Pushpa 2 tragedy.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, the Bawaal actor during the event took the Telugu star’s side, “There are safety protocols. An actor cannot take everything upon himself. We can tell people around us. Like I can talk about today. Cinepolis has done a great arrangement here and we are grateful to them for that."


He further added, "The tragedy that took place is very heartbreaking. I’m very sorry. Sending my condolences. But at the same time, I think aap blame sirf ek insaan pe nahi daal sakte (you cannot put the blame on just one person)."

On December 4, 2024, Allu, along with his team visited Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad unannounced for the screening of Pushpa 2.

Fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the superstar, which led to a stampede like situation causing the death of a 35-year-old woman. 

However, in the recent turn of events Allu Arjun has been arrested. 

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
Mahira Khan makes heartfelt confession amid 'Love Guru' filming
Mahira Khan makes heartfelt confession amid 'Love Guru' filming
Hania Amir crowned No.1 Pakistani star of 2024
Hania Amir crowned No.1 Pakistani star of 2024
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head out for fries date in Brisbane
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head out for fries date in Brisbane
Allu Arjun taken into custody days after harrowing 'Pushpa 2' stampede
Allu Arjun taken into custody days after harrowing 'Pushpa 2' stampede
Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations
Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations
Talha Anjum makes surprise announcement after new album release
Talha Anjum makes surprise announcement after new album release
Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement
Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement
Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap
Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan add fuel to divorce rumors again
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan add fuel to divorce rumors again
Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project
Fahad Mustafa makes surprise announcement after teasing new project
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap
Priyanka Chopra shares big career update after 'Citadel 2' wrap
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane
Virat Kohli, Anushka avoid paps as they unite for 7th anniversary in Brisbane