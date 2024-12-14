Alia Bhatt reminds fans of 'Gangubai' in white saree

Alia Bhatt stunned at the red carpet of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday celebration.
The Heart of Stone actress arrived looking like a million bucks in a white saree at the event organized by the Kapoor family.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia dropped several glimpses of her romanticizing the camera in her pretty attire.
Her white saree spoke volumes with multi-colored flowers and green leaves printed all over it. She paired her entire look with a dainty pearl choker.
In the makeup department, Alia opted to go dewy and her long hair cascaded down in soft waves.
As the Bollywood superstar dropped bomb photos of her in the pretty outfit, she captioned it, "Mud mud ke na dekh.”
Soon after the clicks went viral, several of her industry friends and fans expressed how gorgeous she looked.
While her sister Shaheen Bhatt mentioned that she looked beyond beautiful, Bhumi Pednekar labelled her stunning.
Rhea Kapoor also tagged the images as 'lovely.'
Her die-hard fans thronged the comments section, heaping praise over the actress.
One user wrote, "A white saree and Alia Bhatt! UNBEATABLE.”
It is pertinent to note that the entire Kapoor family was present at the event.
Alia Bhatt's parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan also joined them in celebrating the late legendary actor.