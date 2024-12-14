Trending

Alia Bhatt reminds fans of 'Gangubai' in white saree

'Jigra' actress Alia Bhatt attends the 100th birthday of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Alia Bhatt reminds fans of Gangubai Kathiawadi days in white sari
Alia Bhatt reminds fans of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' days in white sari 

Alia Bhatt stunned at the red carpet of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday celebration.

The Heart of Stone actress arrived looking like a million bucks in a white saree at the event organized by the Kapoor family.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia dropped several glimpses of her romanticizing the camera in her pretty attire.

Her white saree spoke volumes with multi-colored flowers and green leaves printed all over it. She paired her entire look with a dainty pearl choker.

In the makeup department, Alia opted to go dewy and her long hair cascaded down in soft waves. 

As the Bollywood superstar dropped bomb photos of her in the pretty outfit, she captioned it, "Mud mud ke na dekh.”


Soon after the clicks went viral, several of her industry friends and fans expressed how gorgeous she looked.

While her sister Shaheen Bhatt mentioned that she looked beyond beautiful, Bhumi Pednekar labelled her stunning.

Rhea Kapoor also tagged the images as 'lovely.' 

Her die-hard fans thronged the comments section, heaping praise over the actress.

One user wrote, "A white saree and Alia Bhatt! UNBEATABLE.”

It is pertinent to note that the entire Kapoor family was present at the event. 

Alia Bhatt's parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan also joined them in celebrating the late legendary actor. 

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday
Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'
Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'
Shraddha Kapoor drops subtle hint about her love life
Shraddha Kapoor drops subtle hint about her love life
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest
Mahira Khan makes heartfelt confession amid 'Love Guru' filming
Mahira Khan makes heartfelt confession amid 'Love Guru' filming
Hania Amir crowned No.1 Pakistani star of 2024
Hania Amir crowned No.1 Pakistani star of 2024
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head out for fries date in Brisbane
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head out for fries date in Brisbane
Allu Arjun taken into custody days after harrowing 'Pushpa 2' stampede
Allu Arjun taken into custody days after harrowing 'Pushpa 2' stampede
Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations
Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations
Talha Anjum makes surprise announcement after new album release
Talha Anjum makes surprise announcement after new album release
Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement
Saba Qamar gets ‘beautiful’ flower bouquet from loved one after big announcement
Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap
Preity Zinta shares sweet story behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ throwback snap
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan add fuel to divorce rumors again
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan add fuel to divorce rumors again