Shraddha Kapoor drops subtle hint about her love life

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor parted ways with Rahul Mody in August 2024

  • December 13, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor sparked dating rumors with Rahul Mody yet again!

The Saaho actress shared a playful Instagram story with a photo of vada pav tagging the screenwriter Rahul, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav.”

She also added the romantic classic Yeh Vaada Raha by Kishore Kumar, fueling speculations that the two might have rekindled their romance.

Her post quickly gained massive attention in light of reports that claimed Shraddha and Rahul had parted ways in August 2024.

Rumors at that time suggested that while Rahul continued to follow her on social media, she unfollowed him.

Recently fans noticed that Shraddha has now refollowed him him, causing fresh speculations of a patch up.

On seeing the Aashiqui 2 star drop hints, Reddit users could not contain their excitement.

“OMG Babudi I wasn’t familiar with your game,” wrote one user.

The second penned, “The song is Yeh Vaada Raha.. lol they are so much together.”

Another fan theory thinks that the star's reunion with Mody might have triggered after she rubbed shoulders with the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield.

To note, Sharddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody reportedly broke up earlier this year. 

