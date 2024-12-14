Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

The teaser of Azaan Sami Khan’s new drama Meri Tanhai has finally arrived.
Turing to his Instagram account on Friday, the famed music composer shared a bunch of shots from the sets of his drama.
“Meri Tanhai first teaser out now! kaisa laga?” the IK Lamha crooner captioned his post.
Netizens flocked the comments section to express excitement as Azaan is coming to spell magic on the small screens.
One fan wrote, “You are truly making us proud every step of the way.”
“Excited to see Meri Tanhai drama,” the second fan effused.
“Handsome? Check. Talented? Check. Making all of us weak? DOUBLE CHECK," a third fan added.
“This isn’t fair Azaan. Looking THIS good should be a full-time job and you are clearly over-qualified,” the fourth penned.
To note, the teaser promised a poignant tale of love, heartbreak and the yearning for connection.
Featuring the talented Kubra Khan and Azaan in the lead roles, the trailer offers a glimpse into a world where loneliness intertwines with hope.
After delivering a stellar performance in the drama Hum Kahan Kay Sachay thay, Kubra will draw attention with her role in Meri Tanhai opposite Adnan Sami Khan's son.
HUM TV unravels the heartfelt journey of two souls, navigating the complexities of love and loneliness.