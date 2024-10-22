Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone

A woman in Australia was trapped upside down between boulders while trying to retrieve her phone.
According to CNN, after seven hours of being trapped between the boulders in the Hunter Valley, the woman was rescued safely and successfully.
In pictures posted by the New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance service on social media on Monday, October 21, 2024, only the bare soles of the woman’s feet can be seen while she was hanging face-down in between the boulders.
The incident took place on October 12, 2024, when a woman along with her friend was walking on private property in Laguna, a country town in the Hunter Valley about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Sydney when she accidentally dropped her phone.
During her efforts to retrieve her phone, she slipped upside down into a 3-meter (about 10 feet) crevice between two large boulders. Her friend tried to free her for one hour but eventually did not succeed and called for help.
NSW Police said their emergency services at around 9:30 a.m. received a call about a 23-year-old woman being trapped while retrieving her cell phone.
After seven hours of rescue operation by police, ambulance, fire, and volunteer rescue workers, she was pulled out of the crevice.
Moreover, Peter Watts, NSW Ambulance specialist rescue paramedic said, “In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding. Every agency had a role, and we all worked incredibly well together to achieve a good outcome for the patient.”
As per the police, the woman was finally released at around 4:30 p.m. after moving around a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) boulder. The women experience some minor scratches and bruises.