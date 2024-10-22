World

Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone

Australian woman slipped into a three-meter (about 10 feet) crevice between two large boulders

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone
Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone

A woman in Australia was trapped upside down between boulders while trying to retrieve her phone.

According to CNN, after seven hours of being trapped between the boulders in the Hunter Valley, the woman was rescued safely and successfully.

In pictures posted by the New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance service on social media on Monday, October 21, 2024, only the bare soles of the woman’s feet can be seen while she was hanging face-down in between the boulders.

Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone

The incident took place on October 12, 2024, when a woman along with her friend was walking on private property in Laguna, a country town in the Hunter Valley about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Sydney when she accidentally dropped her phone.

During her efforts to retrieve her phone, she slipped upside down into a 3-meter (about 10 feet) crevice between two large boulders. Her friend tried to free her for one hour but eventually did not succeed and called for help.

NSW Police said their emergency services at around 9:30 a.m. received a call about a 23-year-old woman being trapped while retrieving her cell phone.

After seven hours of rescue operation by police, ambulance, fire, and volunteer rescue workers, she was pulled out of the crevice.

Moreover, Peter Watts, NSW Ambulance specialist rescue paramedic said, “In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding. Every agency had a role, and we all worked incredibly well together to achieve a good outcome for the patient.”

As per the police, the woman was finally released at around 4:30 p.m. after moving around a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) boulder. The women experience some minor scratches and bruises.   

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release

Harris, Cheney slams Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch

Harris, Cheney slams Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch
Salman Khan begins 'Sikandar' filming amid serious death threats

Salman Khan begins 'Sikandar' filming amid serious death threats

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family

World News

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Harris, Cheney slams Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Putin chairs 16th BRICS Summit amid conflict with Ukraine
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Trump calls Harris ‘destructive to Christianity’ at event with faith leaders
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Wales train crash: One killed, 15 injured after two passenger trains collide
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
United States announces 'major' military aid package for Ukraine
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris locked in an intense contest in latest poll
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
India and China take significant steps to resolve border conflicts
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Houston helicopter crash claims four lives after radio tower collision
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Prabowo Subianto appoints largest cabinet in Indonesia’s modern history
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Fethullah Gülen accused of plotting coup against Erdoğan dies at 83