Discover 8 foods to keep your eye sight sharp 

Eyesight and vision plays a vital role in our daily lives as it helps us in our daily activities such as reading and driving.
It also enables to interact and understand the world and boost up the self-reliance.
Here are the 8 food items that can boost eyesight, and make you see the world clearly.
Keep your diet healthy:
A balanced and healthy diet can enhance the eye sight as taking the right nutrients can support better vision.
Citrus:
Citrus fruits like orange, grapefruit and lemon can protect the eye sight from oxidative damage which can lead to age-related macular degeneration.
Salmon:
Fishes like salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that keep retinas healthy and avoid dry eyes.
leafy green Vegetable:
Green vegetables including spinach, kale and collard can increase vitamin A and Lutein which are powerful antioxidants.
Carrot:
Carrots are rich with Beta-carotene which maintains a good vision, exclusively in low light and helps to prevent from night blindness.
Almonds:
Almonds are enriched with vitamin E which is known for eye protecting.
Similarly, handful almonds can attain a solid defense against cataracts.
Bell peppers:
The colorful vegetable is rich in vitamin C, another antioxidant that protect your eyes from oxidative stress and maintains a healthy blood vessel in eyes.
Eggs:
Egg yolk can increase Lutein and Zeaxanthin that reduces the risk of muscular degeneration.
Likewise, eggs are also a good source of vitamin A.
Flaxseeds:
These tiny seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that reduces the risk of dry eyes and pays an eye comfort by reducing inflammation.