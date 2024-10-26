Harris slams Trump for ‘belittling’ the US with recent remark

Kamala Harris hit back at her rival presidential candidate Donald Trump’s recent “garbage can” comment.
On Friday, October 25, the Vice President of America, while speaking to reporters, slammed the former US President for his demeaning remark that “belittles the country” in front of the world and accused him of disparaging the Americans.
Addressing Trump’s recent comment where he called the US the “garbage can for the world,” Harris stated, “It’s just another example of how he really belittles our country.”
“This is someone who is a former president of the United States, who has a bully pulpit. And this is how he uses it? To tell the world that somehow the United States of America is trash?” she added.
Harris’ statement comes after the Republican nominee for the presidential seat held a campaign rally in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday night, October 24, where he called out the migrants that have entered the US via Mexico border.
Accusing the Democratic candidate, Donald Trump stated that she came and “dismantled” the border and opened the gates to an invasion of “criminal migrants” from prisons and jails, insane asylums, mental institutions, and from everywhere around the world.
"We're a dumping ground,” said the former President, adding, “We're like a garbage can for the world. That's what's happened. That's what's happened to our – we’re like a garbage can. You know, it’s the first time I’ve ever said that.”
Furthermore, as per Kamala Harris, America “deserves better” and not someone like Trump who just keeps belittling the country and its citizens.