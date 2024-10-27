Health

Slower walking could be a sign of dementia, study reveals

Research shows that a slower walking pace in older adults could indicate dementia risk

  by Web Desk
  October 27, 2024
A recent study has indicated that in older adults, slower walking pace could serve as an early indicator of dementia.

The research conducted by the University of Minnesota and Monash discovered that as brain’s deteriorates the walking ability becomes challenging.

In addition to this, the study also observes individuals over the age of 75 and found that those who lost 0.05 meters per second in walking speed exhibited the signs of cognitive decline.

The reason of decline is that it affects the brain areas responsible for walking and pace.

Over seven years, the study followed 17,000 old adults assessing their walking speed and cognitive abilities every two year, which reveals that those with declines in both areas were at greater risk of dementia.

As per the Daily Record, the study found no clear link between walking speed and dementia risk.

However it shows that those individuals who slowed down without cognitive decline had a high risk comparing those whose speed remained constant.

A biostatistician Dr Taya Collyer from Monash University concluded the study mentioning "Association between [brain] domains, such as processing speed and verbal fluency, with gait have been explained by the crossover in the underlying networks or pathology"

Notably, around 55 million people across the world are suffering from dementia.

Health News

Study reveals one vegetable to halve blood sugar levels in diabetics
Hypertension, diabetes take a toll on Nigerian city, Lagos: Report
Discover 8 foods to keep your eyesight sharp
Inside pink cocaine: Dangerous drug allegedly linked to Liam Payne’s death
England takes action by introducing vape ban to protect youngsters
Shocking truth about weight loss drugs that you need to know
Aerobic exercise fights against brain fog in breast cancer survivors
FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine Abrysvo for threatening disease in adults
McDonald’s Quarter Pounders cause E. coli outbreak in US: 1 dead, 49 sick
Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly
Home-based brain stimulation effective in treating depression, study
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement