Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, affects over 30% of the world’s population. It can also lead to serious health problems like heart attack or stroke.
To maintain your blood pressure you can incorporate healthy diet, workout and walking in your daily life.
However, certain supplements can also help reduce high blood pressure.
Here is the list of some effective supplements that may help lower your blood pressure.
Magnesium:
Magnesium supplements can help reduce blood pressure by boosting the production of nitric oxide that helps to relax blood vessels.
Similarly, a study in over 200,000 people revealed that intake of magnesium protect against blood pressure my intake of 100-mg increase of magnesium.
Vitamin C:
Vitamin C, a water-soluble nutrient vital for many bodily functions, may help lower blood pressure in individuals with hypertension.
A review of eight studies found that daily doses of 300–1,000 mg significantly reduce blood pressure, and those with low vitamin C levels are at greater risk for hypertension.
Garlic:
Garlic has multiple benefits as well as reducing the blood pressure and heart disease.
Notably, systolic and diastolic blood pressure can also be reduced by an average of 8.3 mmHg and 5.5 mmHg.
Green tea:
Green tea also has multiple benefits including healthy blood pressure levels.
A review of 24 studies revealed that taking green tea for 3 to 16 weeks can significantly reduce blood pressure in people.
Ginger:
High-dose ginger supplements may lower blood pressure. A review found that 3 grams daily for up to eight weeks reduced blood pressure in those under 50.
While a 12-week study showed 2 grams daily decreased blood pressure and triglycerides in people with metabolic syndrome.
Fish oil:
Fish oil can improve heart health by decreasing lipid levels, inflammation along with high blood pressure.
One review reported reductions of 4.51 mmHg systolic and 3.05 mmHg diastolic blood pressure in untreated individuals.