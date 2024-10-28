Uncategorized

Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues

Smartphone makers must source 40% of parts from Indonesia to sell phones domestically

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Smartphone makers must source 40% of parts from Indonesia to sell phones domestically
Smartphone makers must source 40% of parts from Indonesia to sell phones domestically

Apple iPhone 16 has been blocked in Indonesia after the tech giant failed to meet the rules of the country.

According to Reuters, the industry ministry of Indonesia announced that Apple cannot sell its latest model of iPhone in the country as it does not fulfill the rules about the use of locally made components.

The ministry spokesperson, Febri Hendri Antoni Arief, stated that the requirement to sell certain phones in Indonesia domestically is that at least 40% of their parts should be manufactured locally. 

As the iPhone 16 does not meet this requirement, it cannot be sold in the country.

Arief said, “Imported iPhone 16 hardware cannot be marketed in the country because Apple Indonesia has not fulfilled its investment commitment to earn a local content certification.” 

He further added that citizens can still bring phones from abroad for personal use after paying the required taxes.

A research firm IDC in May 2024 revealed that the top two smartphone companies in the first quarter of the year in Indonesia were Chinese firm OPPO and South Korean firm Samsung.

Furthermore, Indonesia is one of the key target markets of South Asia for tech-related investment as it has a huge tech-savvy population.

Apple, which launched its new model, the iPhone 16, in September 2024, has not yet commented on the issue.

Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model

Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model
THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses

THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues

Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Uncategorized News

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Paul McCartney teases Bruce Springsteen at Ivor Novello Awards
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Harrison Ford shares ‘meaningful’ insights about his religious beliefs
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note for Caroline Scheufele