World

Scientists finally unveil secret behind parrots' vibrant colors

Many birds do not make their own colour pigments and get colours from their diet

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Scientists finally unveil secret behind parrots vibrant colors
Scientists finally unveil secret behind parrots' vibrant colors

Everyone loves colourful parrots, but do you know where their bright colours come from?

This question has been puzzling scientists for a long time and now with the new discovery, it seems that this mystery is going to be solved very soon.

A recent report published in the journal Science revealed that a specific enzyme named ALDH3A2 which comes through a simple chemical modification is responsible for the colours of a parrot’s feather.

Many birds do not make their own colour pigments and get beautiful colours from their diet.

Scientists finally unveil secret behind parrots vibrant colors

Flamingos obtain their iconic pink colour from eating shrimp, while boobies develop bright blue colours from their fish based diet.

Whereas, cardinals get their bright red colour by eating berries and seeds that contain natural pigments.

Scientists finally unveil secret behind parrots vibrant colors

On the contrary, parrots are usually different as they do not want to eat anything to get their colours.

Instead, their bodies have the ability to generate pigments known as psittacofulvins.

Scientists believed that parrots are the only birds that we know, which makes bright colours in this way.

One question that puzzled scientists was why some parrots have yellow and some red feathers.

To solve this mystery, researchers experimented with two species of parrots, the dusky lory (Pseudeos fuscata) and the rosy-faced lovebird (Agapornis roseicollis). 

After several analysis scientists came to the conclusion that Psittacofulvins are made up of chains of carbon atoms and in red feathers these chains ended with an organic compound called aldehyde.

Scientists finally unveil secret behind parrots vibrant colors

While, in yellow feathers these chains ended with a different molecule called carboxylic acid.

In some cases, both aldehyde and carboxylic acid are present which creates the yellow, red and orange family.

Meanwhile, the green feathers come when yellow feathers topped with blue-producing nanostructures, while black, gray and brown feathers are produced from a completely different pigment called melanin.

Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system

Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour

Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour
Princess Kate gears up for 'special' return amidst family excitement

Princess Kate gears up for 'special' return amidst family excitement
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him

Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him

World News

Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Archaeologists discover historic 900-year-old guardian statues in Angkor Thom
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon pays heartfelt tribute to Janey Godley
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of Britain's Conservative Party
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
14 died in Novi Sad railway station roof collapse in Serbia
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Washington takes big security measure amid election violence concerns
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
North Korea promises unwavering support for Russia in Ukraine 'until victory'
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Billionaire media moguls: The hidden faces behind your newsfeed
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Hundreds of dancers take over NYC with a 'Thrilling' flashmob on Halloween night
Ryan Reynolds roasts Martha Stewart over 'not so funny' claim about him
Uncovering Halloween's surprising roots: Birthplace, traditions, origin of costumes