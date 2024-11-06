World

Sperm whales' secret human-like language decoded with AI

The largest-toothed whale communicates in a rhythmic sequence of clicks called codas

  by Web Desk
  November 06, 2024
Researchers have uncovered the communication structure of cachalots or sperm whales with the help of artificial intelligence.

According to BBC, sperm whales live in the inky zone of the ocean and spend most of their life hunting in the deep sea beyond the reach of sunlight. They can dive over 3km (10,000ft) and can hold their breath for two hours.

Kirsten Young, a marine scientist said, “At 1000m (3300ft) deep, many of the group will be facing the same way, flanking each other – but across an area of several kilometers. During this time they're talking, clicking the whole time."

She further added that after an hour they rise to the surface in synchrony and “then have their rest phase. They might be at the surface for 15 to 20 minutes. Then they'll dive again.”

