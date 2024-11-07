Kamala Harris breaks silence on Donald Trump’s victory in elections  

World

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Democrat candidate Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech after losing the presidential election to Donald Trump.

According to Sky News, Harris, in her speech in Washington, DC, urged supporters to accept the Republican candidate’s victory while telling them to “never give up” and lose hope.

She accepted that "the outcome of this election is not what we wanted,” but urged for the peaceful transfer of power.

Harris told emotional supporters, “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign. I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it."

“It's going to be okay. Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win. Don't ever give up. Do not despair," she further added.

Harris thanked US President Joe Biden and her running mate Tim Walz for their support.

The 60-year-old delivered her concession speech at Howard University, where she hoped to deliver a victory speech after polls closed.

Moreover, Biden in his statement described Harris as a “tremendous partner and public servant full on integrity, courage, and character," adding, “Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what's possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is freer, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.”

Biden stated that Harris made it clear that she will continue writing the best story of America.

