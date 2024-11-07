Secret behind 'the most mysterious song on the internet' revealed after 17-year

After 17 years of rigorous search, internet detectives have finally solved the secret behind the most mysterious song on the internet.
According to People, the search for the unidentified began in 2007 when a German brother and sister, Darius and Lydia, uploaded a song from the tape they had since their childhood.
The tape has several songs from popular 80’s bands, but this song was mysterious as no one knew who created it and there was no information about the song, resulting in people naming it The most mysterious song on the internet.
The investigation took a new turn when the song gained attention on Reddit in 2019 and sparked the creation of a dedicated community (r/TheMysteriousSong) to solve the puzzle.
Leads from the users pointed to a German music festival Hörfest and its tie to NDR Radio, where the tape was recorded.
But the puzzle was solved after a Reddit user who was searching about Hörfest came across an article about a band called FEX. After reaching out to one of the members of the band, Phret, who played for the band in 1983, the user requested he share some songs of the band.
When the user heard the FEX song Subways of Your Mind, it matched with the mysterious song perfectly.
The Reddit user wrote, “After I emailed him back that the song is actually quite a famous 'lost song', he asked me not to go public with it until he spoke with his old band members.”
“In the meantime, though, the song did get registered at GEMA, and people found out about it. But I'm happy to say that the band members agreed for me to go public with it," he continued.
Michael Haedrich, who played keyboard and guitar and provided background vocals for FEX, was overwhelmed by the intense efforts in the search for his band’s song and expressed that he felt amazing to know that someone was interested in a music band from over 40 years ago that was successful regionally only.