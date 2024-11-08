Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, located on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted again multiple times on Friday, November 8, sending volcanic ash into the sky as high as 10 km (32,800 ft).
As per Reuters, this followed a deadly eruption on Sunday night, November 3, that left 9 people dead.
The eruption on Flores Island has left more than 2,000 homes damaged and forced thousands to evacuate.
Authorities already imposed a 7km (4.3 miles) exclusion zone around the volcano on the island of Flores.
According to local officials, the deadly eruption has damaged seven villages.
Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the country's disaster mitigation agency, said the eruptions were "pretty significant" due to ash rains and sand-falls that spread widely into the surrounding areas.
He further said that Friday's eruption created the highest ash column since the first eruption on Sunday.
Abdul further assured that situation is under control and there are sufficient supplies of food and masks for evacuees.
Authorities further said that approximately 6,000 out of over 16,000 people living in areas closest to the volcano had been evacuated to other villages.
The government has issued an additional alert for potential flash floods and cold lava flows in the coming days.