WhatsApp simplifies media sharing with revamped gallery and HD options

WhatsApp is rolling out a revamped gallery interface for sending photo and video albums

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.

As per WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a revamped gallery interface for sending photo and video albums.

Previously, WhatsApp was working on a new gallery shortcut feature within the chat bar.

This new shortcut replaces the previous method for opening the camera and makes it simpler for users to easily open the photo and video gallery without going through multiple steps.

However, with this new update, WhatsApp is enhancing this feature to make sending and managing multiple photos and videos more convenient.

This update now allows users to quickly select photos or videos at once. Previously, users had to select one item first to open in the drawing editor, before they could add more.

The instant messaging app also added a new button for sharing selected photos and videos in HD quality, allowing users to skip the drawing editor altogether.

However, those users who wish to edit their photos or videos before sharing can simply tap the edit icon located next to the caption bar.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.24.9 and it will be gradually rolling out to more users in the future updates.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on a new and exciting sticker feature for status updates.

Meta-owned platform is developing an “Add Yours” sticker feature that will bring prompts to users through status updates.

Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November
Instagram scraps 'frustrating' feature after user backlash
Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024
Microsoft Outlook gets fresh look with AI driven adaptive themes
WhatsApp adds more control over calls and messaging in latest update
Instagram adds new boosting options for post formats
Crew-8 astronauts decline to comment on splashdown medical controversy
Instagram fixes annoying ‘rug pull’ feature that disappeares videos while watching
Australian states support national plan to ban social media for under-16 kids
What scientists just discovered about memory will blow your mind
How NASA astronauts struggle on earth after returning from space
WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages