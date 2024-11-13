World

German athletes balance between hot air balloons to claim slackline world record

Friedi Kuehne and Lukas Irmler set a new record for slacklining between hot air balloons at 2,500 m

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024


German Slackliners Friedi Kuehne and Lukas Irmler have made a slacklining world record after successfully alking between two hot air balloons 2.5 km above the Earth.

According to Nine Now, the pair of German athletes broke Brazil’s 2019 record of slacklining at 1900 meters after setting a new bar of walking on a thin rope at 2500 meters altitude.

Kuehne told Today, “It's actually not very easy to get permission to do stunts like this in Germany. I also wanted to skydive off the line at the end and parachute and jump off, which was kind of my personal dream, and I think it's the craziest slackline world record Lukas and I have done together so far, and we've done a lot of those together."

He explained, “The second line underneath is basically our backup line in case the tension slackline gets pulled or breaks basically. Then the second line would catch me, in this case, Friedi had a parachute to just fall into the sky, but we usually both use that second line as well."

The 35-year-old initially completed his daring slackline stunt without a parachute, and after making the world record, he did it again with a parachute and jumped while shouting "I love you" to his wife in the hot air balloon.

Kuehne said that his wife is also a skydiver, and she always cheers for him, and he believes that she will also try a “stunt like this” one day.

