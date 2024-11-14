World

Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack

Two explosions were reported outside Brazil’s Supreme Court building, federal police begin investigation

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack
Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack

A man killed himself with bomb blasts outside Brazil’s Supreme Court building.

According to Associated Press, a man killed himself with explosions steps away from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, after trying to enter the building.

The Supreme Court said in a press release, “At the end of the (court) session on Wednesday, two loud bangs were heard, and the ministers were safely removed from the building.”

The firefighters, without identification, confirmed the death of a man at the scene.

Moreover, Celina Leão, the lieutenant governor of Brazil’s federal district, said that the suspect first set off explosives in a car in a Congress parking lot, but fortunately that did not cause any injuries.

She told reporters in a news conference, “His first action was to explode the car. Then he approached the Supreme Court and tried to get in the building. He failed, and then there were the other explosions.”

“It could have been a lone wolf, like others we’ve seen around the world. We are considering it a suicide because there was only one victim. But investigations will show if that was indeed the case,” Leão further added.

The Federal Police has begun the investigation of the explosive attacks near STF, while Congress will remain closed on Thursday, November 14, 2024, to avoid risks.

Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack

Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack
Selena Gomez celebrates success of 'Emilia Pérez' with throwback photos

Selena Gomez celebrates success of 'Emilia Pérez' with throwback photos
Alexandra Daddario first postpartum photo with newborn melts hearts

Alexandra Daddario first postpartum photo with newborn melts hearts
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims

Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims

World News

Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Melania Trump to break tradition: Will not move to White House full-time
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
2024 Booker Prize: Samantha Harvey wins award for space story 'Orbital'
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
UAE renames National Day celebrations to 'Eid Al Etihad'
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
German athletes balance between hot air balloons to claim slackline world record
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Nigeria faces growing hunger crisis amid floods
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Kazakhstan's Ile-Balkhash Reserve welcomes first pair of tigers in 70 years
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
'Upset' from divorce driver takes lives of 35 people in China
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Virgin Australia grounds flights to and from Bali amid Volcano eruption
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Donald Trump gives major role to Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy in ‘government’
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
THIS hidden masterpiece beat global giants to claim world building of the year
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Over-speeding wedding bus claims 14 lives in northern Pakistan