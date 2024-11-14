Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack

A man killed himself with bomb blasts outside Brazil’s Supreme Court building.
According to Associated Press, a man killed himself with explosions steps away from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, after trying to enter the building.
The Supreme Court said in a press release, “At the end of the (court) session on Wednesday, two loud bangs were heard, and the ministers were safely removed from the building.”
The firefighters, without identification, confirmed the death of a man at the scene.
Moreover, Celina Leão, the lieutenant governor of Brazil’s federal district, said that the suspect first set off explosives in a car in a Congress parking lot, but fortunately that did not cause any injuries.
She told reporters in a news conference, “His first action was to explode the car. Then he approached the Supreme Court and tried to get in the building. He failed, and then there were the other explosions.”
“It could have been a lone wolf, like others we’ve seen around the world. We are considering it a suicide because there was only one victim. But investigations will show if that was indeed the case,” Leão further added.
The Federal Police has begun the investigation of the explosive attacks near STF, while Congress will remain closed on Thursday, November 14, 2024, to avoid risks.