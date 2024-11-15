Health

Removing THIS 'useless' body part doubles cancer and death risk, study reveals

This organ is effective in fighting cancer and people who have it removed have a double risk of death

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Removing THIS useless body part doubles cancer and death risk, study reveals
Removing THIS 'useless' body part doubles cancer and death risk, study reveals

A recent study has made a shocking revelation about an organ that doctors frequently remove considering it to be useless.

As per the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, there’s a small gland located behind your sternum that is commonly regarded as “useless” in adulthood.

This organ is effective in fighting cancer and people who have it removed have a double risk of death and cancer.

Researchers in Boston analyzed the data of over 6,000 patients who kept their thymus during cardiothoracic surgery and 1,146 patients who had it removed.

US researchers revealed that people who undergo thymus removal have a high risk of death from any cause within five years after the surgery.

Not only this, they also have a higher risk of developing cancer at that time.

Harvard University oncologist David Scadden said in a statement, "We discovered that the thymus is absolutely required for health. If it isn't there, people's risk of dying and risk of cancer is at least double.”

In childhood, the thymus plays an important role in developing the immune system. 

It is pertinent to note that this study is purely observational, meaning it can’t confirm that removing the thymus directly causes cancer or other fatal diseases.

However, researchers are now concerned about the findings that preserving the thymus should be a priority to keep the thymus intact during medical procedures, where feasible, until more is known.

Measles cases skyrocket to over 10 million in 2023: WHO, CDC
Measles cases skyrocket to over 10 million in 2023: WHO, CDC
Triple negative breast cancer vaccine shows promising results
Triple negative breast cancer vaccine shows promising results
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder-linked E. Coli outbreak hits 104 cases
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder-linked E. Coli outbreak hits 104 cases
Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study
Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study
NHS launches powerful new pill to help thousands quit smoking
NHS launches powerful new pill to help thousands quit smoking
Asthma can cause memory difficulties in children, study reveals
Asthma can cause memory difficulties in children, study reveals
Canada reports first suspected human bird flu case
Canada reports first suspected human bird flu case
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snack
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snack
Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery
Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery
THIS simple tip can help you lower your blood pressure naturally
THIS simple tip can help you lower your blood pressure naturally
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog