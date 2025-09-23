Copenhagen, Oslo airports resume operations after drone disruption

Copenhagen Airport and Oslo Airport have begun restoring operations after a brief disruption following a drone sighting.
According to BBC, Norway and Denmark were forced to close their main airports, disrupting flight operations after spotting drones around the airport.
Danish Deputy Police Inspector Jakob Hansen told a press conference, “It is not known where the drones came from. It is also not known where they have since flown," adding that the number and type of drones are not confirmed yet.
However, after temporary closure, Copenhagen Airport resumed operations at around 00:30 local time (23:30 BST), while Oslo Airport also started restoring the flights almost four hours after sighting “unidentified drones.”
Passenger Louise McFadzean, while recounting the moments she saw a drone, said that she was waiting at the gate right before boarding the flight when she "saw blue lights on the runway."
“We were told the plane we were due to get had been diverted to Sweden. It's quite scary, and I don't know when I'm going to get home,” Louise added.
This came days after Poland and Estonia earlier this month claimed that Russian drones and fighter jets violated their airspace.
Estonia said that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered into its airspace, while Poland reported about 19 drones flew into its airspace.