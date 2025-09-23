Home / World

Bodycare set to close all 56 UK stores amid financial struggles

Bodycare started over 50 years ago on a market stall in Lancashire

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Bodycare, a beauty store chain, is closing all its remaining 56 stores in the UK.

This closure will result in 444 people losing their jobs.

The company, which sells perfumes, toiletries, cosmetics and skincare had already closed 30 stores earlier after running into financial problems.

According to administrators, due to a lack of products and high operating costs, Bodycare could not keep its 115 stores open.

Since administrators took over, about 150 stores have closed and over 1,000 employees have lost their jobs, as per Sky News.

Joint administrator and managing director at restructuring and advisory business Interpath, Nick Holloway, said in a statement, noting, "We understand this has been a difficult period and so we want to further express our sincere thanks to Bodycare's staff who, since day one of the administration, have maintained the strong standards of presentation and customer service that Bodycare was renowned for."

"We will continue to explore options for the company's assets, including the Bodycare brand, and will provide further updates in due course," he added.

Bodycare started over 50 years ago on a market stall in Lancashire and employed around 1,500 people so far.

Recently, the company was looking a buyer in an effort to avoid going out of business.

