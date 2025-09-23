Home / World

China braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa, evacuates 400,000, cancels flights

Strongest storm of the year to hit China, Hong Kong after bringing havoc to the Philippines

  • By Bushra Saleem
China has begun preparing for the strongest storm of the year, Super Typhoon Ragasa, with mass evacuation and cancelling hundreds of flights.

According to Associated Press, Southern Chinese cities scaled back many aspects of daily life on Tuesday with school and business closures and flight cancellations as the region braced for one of the strongest typhoons in years that has already killed three people and displaced thousands in the Philippines.

Residents living in flood-prone areas put sandbags and barriers at their doors, while others taped windows and glass doors to brace for strong winds.

Many people stockpiled food and other supplies on Monday, and some market vendors reported their goods were selling out fast.

On Tuesday morning, the province upgraded its typhoon alert to Level 1, the highest in a four-tier warning system, as officials declared a “combat-ready” status in preparation for Super Typhoon Ragasa.

More than 10 cities, including the technology hub Shenzhen, have announced the closure of all markets, schools, factories and transport systems, advising people to stay indoors and stockpile food and water.

Some Hong Kongers gathered on a promenade to watch waves as high as 2 to 3 meters (6.5 to 9.8 feet) splash onto the pedestrian area before the weather worsens.

Authorities rescued three people, including a child, from the sea and police said they were watching the waves.

