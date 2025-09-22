Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shakes California’s Bay Area

The Bay Area of California was shaken by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake early on Monday, September 22.
The quake which occurred at 2:56 am, had its epicentre less than two miles east of Berkeley near the intersection of Dwight Way and Piedmont Avenue.
According to the US Geological Survey, Monday's earthquake caused light shaking in Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco and several nearby areas including Albany, Alameda, San Leandro, Piedmont, Orinda, Lafayette, Walnut Creek and Richmond.
The San Francisco Fire Department said on X there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
US Geological Survey estimates a 4% chance of another earthquake of magnitude 4 or higher in the Bay Area within the next week and less than a 1% chance of a more damaging magnitude 5 or higher aftershock.
The earthquakes with magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 usually cause little or no damage.
Light shaking from these earthquakes can make dishes and windows rattle, feel like heavy truck hit a building and cause parked cars to move slightly.
In the US, there are typically about 63 earthquakes of magnitude 5.0-5.9, around five of 6.0-6.9 and fewer than one of 7.0 or higher occur each year.