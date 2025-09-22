Typhoon Ragasa hits Philippines, thousands evacuated amid storm surges

A super typhoon Ragasa, which caused thousands of people in the Philippines to evacuate has weekend slightly.
The typhoon hit Panuitan Island in northern Cagayan province on Monday, September 22 with wind gusts of 285km/h and is expected to move west toward southern China.
A super typhoon is the equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane.
Even though the typhoon has slightly weakned, it is still very dangerous with storm surges over 3 meters (10 feet) high.
Officials have warned that it could cause widespread flooding, landslides and damage to homes and other infrastructure.
Considering the situation, schools and government offices in many areas including Manila have been closed.
On Calayan Island, parts of a school roof were blown off by the typhoon and fell onto an evacuation center about 30 meters away, resulting in one person being slightly injured.
The islands lie about 740km (460 miles) of Taiwan, where nearly 300 people have been evacuated from Hualien, a county in the east.
Typhoon Ragasa is not predicted to make direct landfall in Taiwan, but it will bring heavy rain to the island’s east coast.
As a safety measure, forests, nature trails and some ferry services have been closed.