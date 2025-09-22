Home / World

Typhoon Ragasa hits Philippines, thousands evacuated amid storm surges

A super typhoon is the equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Typhoon Ragasa hits Philippines, thousands evacuated amid storm surges
Typhoon Ragasa hits Philippines, thousands evacuated amid storm surges

A super typhoon Ragasa, which caused thousands of people in the Philippines to evacuate has weekend slightly.

The typhoon hit Panuitan Island in northern Cagayan province on Monday, September 22 with wind gusts of 285km/h and is expected to move west toward southern China.

A super typhoon is the equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane.

Even though the typhoon has slightly weakned, it is still very dangerous with storm surges over 3 meters (10 feet) high.

Officials have warned that it could cause widespread flooding, landslides and damage to homes and other infrastructure.

Considering the situation, schools and government offices in many areas including Manila have been closed.

On Calayan Island, parts of a school roof were blown off by the typhoon and fell onto an evacuation center about 30 meters away, resulting in one person being slightly injured.

The islands lie about 740km (460 miles) of Taiwan, where nearly 300 people have been evacuated from Hualien, a county in the east.

Typhoon Ragasa is not predicted to make direct landfall in Taiwan, but it will bring heavy rain to the island’s east coast.

As a safety measure, forests, nature trails and some ferry services have been closed.

You Might Like:

Bodycare set to close all 56 UK stores amid financial struggles

Bodycare set to close all 56 UK stores amid financial struggles
Bodycare started over 50 years ago on a market stall in Lancashire

Fall 2025 officially begins as autumnal equinox marks seasonal shift

Fall 2025 officially begins as autumnal equinox marks seasonal shift
Earth's tilt and its orbit around the Sun cause the seasons to change

Retirement age for pilots sparks clash as Cruz urges Trump to back change

Retirement age for pilots sparks clash as Cruz urges Trump to back change
International aviation regulations do not allow pilots over the age of 65 to operate international flights

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shakes California’s Bay Area

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shakes California’s Bay Area
US Geological Survey estimates a 4% chance of another earthquake of magnitude 4 or higher in the Bay Area within the next week

Arc'teryx apologises for 'dragon' Himalayas fireworks after backlash

Arc'teryx apologises for 'dragon' Himalayas fireworks after backlash
Chinese sportswear giant Arc'teryx sparked controversy with its Tibet firework promotional video

Australia's second-largest telecom Optus faces accountability for 4 deaths

Australia's second-largest telecom Optus faces accountability for 4 deaths
Optus Telecom outage caused four deaths in Australia, sparking a government overhaul

Typhoon Ragasa grounds Hong Kong flights, airport to shut down for 36 hours

Typhoon Ragasa grounds Hong Kong flights, airport to shut down for 36 hours
Hong Kong International Airport to suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours due to Super Typhoon Ragasa

Musk, Trump surprise reunion at Charlie Kirk's memorial service sparks frenzy

Musk, Trump surprise reunion at Charlie Kirk's memorial service sparks frenzy
Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen shaking hands at Charlie Kirk’s memorial

Charlie Kirk hailed as 'martyr for American freedom' by Trump at memorial

Charlie Kirk hailed as 'martyr for American freedom' by Trump at memorial
Erika Kirk ‘forgives’ husband Charlie Kirk's alleged killer at emotional memorial service in Arizona

Gatwick Airport gets approval for second runway expansion

Gatwick Airport gets approval for second runway expansion
Gatwick is the second busiest airport in the UK and also the busiest single runway airport in Europe

Utah residents at risk from toxic dust containing arsenic and lead

Utah residents at risk from toxic dust containing arsenic and lead
Some Utah dust contain dangerous thallium, which can cause hair loss, digestive problems and premature birth

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika remembers husband’s last moments with emotional details

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika remembers husband’s last moments with emotional details
American conservative activist Charlie was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event