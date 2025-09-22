Home / World

Arc'teryx apologises for 'dragon' Himalayas fireworks after backlash

Chinese sportswear giant Arc'teryx sparked controversy with its Tibet firework promotional video

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |


Arc'teryx has issued apology for its “dragon” fireworks display in Himalayas amid public backlash.

Arc’teryx, often dubbed the "outdoor industry’s Hermès" for its dominance in the Chinese market, has sparked controversy after hosting a large-scale fireworks project in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas. 

The brand promptly issued an official statement expressing apologies, but criticism continues to surge locally.

According to Chinese state-run Global Times and Beijing News, Arc’teryx conducted the fireworks art project "Ascending Dragon" on the 19th in Zhangzi County, Shigatse City, the second-largest city in Tibet, at an elevation of 4,500–5,500 meters.

The company, which installed 3 km of multicolored fireworks along mountain ridges and detonated them sequentially, described the display as "a dragon descending from the sky and flowing through the meltwater of snow-capped peaks." A video of the event was shared online.

Following the video’s release, Chinese netizens criticized the project, arguing that Tibet’s pristine ecosystem likely suffered environmental harm.

Many also condemned the contradiction between the brand’s usual eco-friendly marketing and this event, with some vowing to boycott the company. Others questioned how local authorities approved the project.

