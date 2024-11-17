Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak with over 400 deaths reported

Bangladesh is struggling with its worst dengue outbreak in years, with over 400 deaths.
As per Reuters, the rise in temperatures and prolonged moonsoon season have led to a surge in infections.
This situation has put pressure on hospitals as they have to treat thousand of patients at a time, specially in urban areas.
Dense urban populations have intensified the spread of this disease, which is typically peaking during the monsoon season from June to September.
This year has seen the outbreak extend beyond that typical timeframe.
As per the outlet, the previous year set a record for the deadliest period in the ongoing crisis, with 1,705 fatalities and over 321,000 reported infections.
If dengue is detected early and treated appropriately, the death rate can be reduced to less than 1%.
Considering this situation, health officials are urging people to take precautions against mosquito bites, including mosquito repellents and bed nets.
In addition to this, health officials stated that delays in treatment, specially among rural populations who have to travel long distances to seek the medical facilities in Dhaka are playing a major role in increasing the death toll.