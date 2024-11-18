Sci-Tech

Nvidia’s Blackwell chips face major challenges with overheating

Nvidia unveiled the Blackwell chips in March and initially planned them to ship in the second quarter

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Nvidia’s Blackwell chips face major challenges with overheating
Nvidia’s Blackwell chips face major challenges with overheating

Nvidia’s new Blackwell AI chips, which have already been delayed are now facing issues with overheating servers.

As per Reuters, this has raised concerns among some customers to worry about enough time to set up new data centers.

The Blackwell graphics processing units overheat when arranged in server racks designed to hold up to 72 chips.

Meanwhile, the chipmaker has instructed its suppliers to modify the rack design multiple times to resolve the overheating issues.

A company spokesperson said in a statement, "Nvidia is working with leading cloud service providers as an integral part of our engineering team and process. The engineering iterations are normal and expected.”

Nvidia unveiled the Blackwell chips in March and initially planned them to ship in the second quarter.

However, delays have arisen that could affect customers such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft.

Nvidia’s Blackwell chip merges two silicon squares, each the size of the company’s previous model, into a single component that is 30 times faster speed for tasks like generating chatbot responses.

Additionally, Nvidia holds a dominant lead in the market for discrete desktop GPUs.

Not only this, Nvidia overtook Microsoft as the world's most valuable publicly traded company for one day in June 2024.

Climate crisis worsens as tropical wetlands release record amounts of methane
Climate crisis worsens as tropical wetlands release record amounts of methane
YouTube brings fresh look to the app with exciting new features
YouTube brings fresh look to the app with exciting new features
T-Mobile hit by major Chinese cyberattack on telecom networks
T-Mobile hit by major Chinese cyberattack on telecom networks
Scientists uncover signs of volcanic eruptions on Moon’s hidden side
Scientists uncover signs of volcanic eruptions on Moon’s hidden side
Google's AI threatens US student with shocking message 'please die'
Google's AI threatens US student with shocking message 'please die'
WhatsApp unveils revamped communities tab for easier navigation
WhatsApp unveils revamped communities tab for easier navigation
Elon Musk adds Microsoft as defendant in battle against OpenAI
Elon Musk adds Microsoft as defendant in battle against OpenAI
SpaceX plans December tender offer amid continued growth
SpaceX plans December tender offer amid continued growth
Google Maps unveils exciting new features to simplify shopping and route planning
Google Maps unveils exciting new features to simplify shopping and route planning
Meta to begin ad rollout on Threads in early 2025
Meta to begin ad rollout on Threads in early 2025
WhatsApp now lets you caption and edit GIFs for more personalized chats
WhatsApp now lets you caption and edit GIFs for more personalized chats
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars