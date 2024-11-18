World

TSA to relax carry-on liquid rules: Here’s all you need to know

Transportation Security Administration introduced the 3-1-1 rule after the 9/11 attacks for the safety of passengers

  • November 18, 2024
US travellers will soon be able to bring full-size liquid items through security as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is planning to relax carry-on liquid rules.

According to Simple Flying, with the change in carry-on rules, passengers would be able to take several liquids through security aviation irrespective of their size.

The strict restriction on several liquids and sizes of them was imposed after the 9/11 attacks. TSA introduced the 3-1-1 rule, which prevents passengers from carrying several potentially dangerous liquids to the place.

Under the 3-1-1 rule, passengers can only carry 100 millilitres of liquid gels, creams, and aerosols in containers. These containers must fit into single-quarter-sized, resealable, and clear plastic bags. Every passenger can carry one bag of each of these items.

For more than two decades, passengers have been forced to follow these rules, which were widely criticised by travelers. But now they would be able to carry full-sized liquid products with them on board.

The relaxation of rules came after big advancements in security technology with Computed Tomography (CT) scanners. These scanners will create detailed 3D images of the passenger’s bag, making it easier to detect harmful substances without manual checks.

TSA is currently discussing making changes in the policies. However, the 12 items they have already allowed passengers to carry are:

1. Breastmilk

2. Water and baby food when travelling with an infant

3. Liquid medication

4. Sanitiser

5. Nasal sprays and saline solutions

6. Eye drops

7. Contact lens solution

8. Aerosol deodorant

9. Dental prostheses cleaning liquid

10. Prescribed creams and lotions

11. Live fish eggs (when transported in water)

12. Freezer or ice packs (for medical purpose only)

