Rafael Nadal breaks silence on choosing Davis Cup Finals for farewell

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal revealed the reason behind his surprising decision to choose the Davis Cup Finals as his last professional tennis event.
According to Sportskeeda, Nadal will be playing his farewell match at the Davis Cup Finals scheduled from November 19 to November 24, 2024, in Malaga, Spain.
Instead of any single title event the 38-year-old chose a team event for his retirement. Nadal will be representing Team Spain along with Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers with David Ferrer as the non-playing captain.
22-time Grand Slam winner said, “Not new injury. It's about the things that I went through, and, I mean, with the surgery last year, and I don't gonna add the rest of the things that I had, but a few ones, make me feel that I cannot be competitive enough, and I am not able to enjoy my daily basis the way that I need to be competitive at the highest level, no?”
"So at the end of the day, all related to the question of myself is about, okay, I can hold for one more year, but why? To say goodbye in every single tournament, I don't have that ego to need that," he continued.
Spain will begin its Davis Cup campaign on November 19, 2024, against Team Netherlands.
Nadal revealed, “For me, today doesn't make sense to keep going knowing that I don't have the real chance to be competitive the way that I like to be competitive, because my body is not able to give me the possibility to do that very often."
Furthermore, Nadal has been honored by French racket makers Babolat with a custom racket bag to celebrate his career achievements and for his Davis Cup Finals campaign.