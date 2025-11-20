Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Trump's shocking meeting with heartfelt post

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his first US visit in almost a decade with an appearance at the White House black-tie dinner alongside the Saudi Arabia leader.
Following the trip, on Wednesday, November 19, the Portuguese star turned to his Instagram account to express his excitement after meeting President Donald Trump.
Sharing a carousel of clicks from the Oval Office, Ronaldo penned, "Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio."
The first click of the social media post featured Ronaldo and his fiancé posing with Trump, as the president sat and smiled at his desk.
"Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace," the caption added.
Ronaldo met Trump on Tuesday in a high-profile White House dinner, also attended by tech CEOs Tim Cook and Elon Musk.
Speaking ahead of the event, the US president called it an "honour" to host the football legend, whose starring role in the Saudi football league has seen him become a face of the country's modernisation drive.
Besides that, it has been reported that the Portuguese and US national teams will play a friendly match in Atlanta in March 2026, ahead of the men's World Cup, which will be hosted across North America in the same year and will feature Portugal.
If the match is confirmed, and Ronaldo participates, it will be his first match in the US since 2014.