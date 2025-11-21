Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12

Australian Greyhound racing enthusiasts have received the devastating news of the legendary Fernando Bale's passing at the age of 12 and a half.
On Friday morning, November 21, Paul Westerveld, his caretaker at Meticulous Lodge, discovered the greyhound in distress.
Following a veterinary visit, which found loss of mobility in his back legs alongside a critical medical episode, it was decided to euthanise the legend and say the final goodbye.
Born on March 12, 2023, Fernando Bale made a name for himself in sports due to his remarkable speed and consistent performance.
He was trained by Andrea Dailly for the Wheeler family and in 2015 became the first greyhound in Australia to surpass the million-dollar earning mark.
Fernando Bale's career milestones include 35 wins from 44 starts, including eight Group 1 victories.
After his retirement, Fernando Bale transitioned to stud duties at Meticulous Lodge.
His influence as a sire has been significant, with offspring winning tens of thousands of races with an eye-watering $205 million in prize money.