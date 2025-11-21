Sports

Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12

The legendary racing greyhound, whose offspring have won almost 55,000 races, was put down on Friday

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12
Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12

Australian Greyhound racing enthusiasts have received the devastating news of the legendary Fernando Bale's passing at the age of 12 and a half.

On Friday morning, November 21, Paul Westerveld, his caretaker at Meticulous Lodge, discovered the greyhound in distress.

Following a veterinary visit, which found loss of mobility in his back legs alongside a critical medical episode, it was decided to euthanise the legend and say the final goodbye.

Born on March 12, 2023, Fernando Bale made a name for himself in sports due to his remarkable speed and consistent performance.

He was trained by Andrea Dailly for the Wheeler family and in 2015 became the first greyhound in Australia to surpass the million-dollar earning mark.

Fernando Bale's career milestones include 35 wins from 44 starts, including eight Group 1 victories.

After his retirement, Fernando Bale transitioned to stud duties at Meticulous Lodge.

His influence as a sire has been significant, with offspring winning tens of thousands of races with an eye-watering $205 million in prize money.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Manhole cover halts Las Vegas Grand Prix in shocking track incident

Manhole cover halts Las Vegas Grand Prix in shocking track incident
The Las Vegas practice, headed by Lando Norris, was suspended after a manhole cover came loose

Carlos Sainz gives telling response to Ferrari drama

Carlos Sainz gives telling response to Ferrari drama
Ferrari has been making headlines after John Elkann commented on drivers needing to focus more on driving

Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium

Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium
Birmingham City Powerhouse is meant to symbolize excellence for the city

Davis Cup Finals: Spain triumph in doubles after Carlos Alcaraz setback

Davis Cup Finals: Spain triumph in doubles after Carlos Alcaraz setback
The Davis Cup Finals in Bologna is the sixth edition of the tournament in its new format

Lewis Hamilton discusses work ethic after Ferrari chief's 'talk less' jab

Lewis Hamilton discusses work ethic after Ferrari chief's 'talk less' jab
The British driver is seemingly having a hard time during his debut year at Ferrari after continous devastating race weekends

Djokovic opens up about Alcaraz vs Sinner's ATP Finals clash

Djokovic opens up about Alcaraz vs Sinner's ATP Finals clash
Jannik Sinner secured a win at the ATP Finals title match against Carlos Alcaraz in a two-hour and 15-minute game

Olympic snowboarder charged with murder of witness in high-profile drug case

Olympic snowboarder charged with murder of witness in high-profile drug case
The FBI has increased the reward for any information leading to Ryan Wedding from $10 million to $15 million

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Trump's shocking meeting with heartfelt post

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Trump's shocking meeting with heartfelt post
The Portuguese footballer attended White House dinner alongside the Saudi crown prince

Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend dies at 75

Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend dies at 75
The renowned pitcher joined the San Diego Padres in 1972, and his jersey number 35 was retired by the organisation in 1997

Messi vs Ronaldo: Real Madrid star settles GOAT debate

Messi vs Ronaldo: Real Madrid star settles GOAT debate
Franco Mastantuono has crowned his favourite football player amid the heated Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

LeBron James sets new NBA record with season's first game

LeBron James sets new NBA record with season's first game
The basketball legend marked his first game of the season against the Utah Jazz, which ended with a win

Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility

Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility
Roger Federer was the only player among all candidates to receive enough support for Hall's class of 2026