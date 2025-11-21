Sports

Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium

Birmingham City Powerhouse is meant to symbolize excellence for the city

  By Fatima Nadeem
Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium
Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium

Birmingham City has unveiled its new 62,000-seat stadium as part of a massive redevelopment project.

The stadium, called the Birmingham City Powerhouse, will be visible from 40 miles away and is meant to symbolize excellence for the city.

Tom Wagner club chairman told guests at the launch on Thursday, November 20 that "the stadium draws upon the proud heritage of the West Midlands – a heritage of industry, ingenuity and growth."

The stadium will feature twelve chimneys around it and will be equipped to host various sports and entertainment events.

It will have a retractable roof and a movable pitch, allowing it to adapt for different types of events, along with markets, cafes, restaurants and play areas.

The stadium's unique chimneys are inspired by former brickworks on the site and also help support the roof with one chimney housing a lift to a bar with city views.

This stadium, scheduled to complete in 2030/2031 season will be the centerpiece of a new Sports Quarter, led by chairman Tom Wagner.

"This is a huge milestone for Birmingham City Football Club, creating a home for the club that reflects our ambition to compete at the highest level," Wagner said.

Wagner is expected to invest up to £3bn with thousands of jobs expected to be created through the project and further investment.

