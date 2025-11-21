Sports

Premier League replaces PSR with SCR as salary cap proposal fails

The Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) will be replaced by a new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) system next season

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Premier League replaces PSR with SCR as salary cap proposal fails
Premier League replaces PSR with SCR as salary cap proposal fails

The Premier League clubs have rejected a proposal to introduce a salary cap starting in the 2026/27 season.

During a meeting in London on Friday, November 21, the clubs voted on three options to replace the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

PSR will be replaced by a new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) system next season, which received 14 votes in favour and 6 against, just enough to meet the minimum required to officially changed the rule.

Starting next season, Premier League clubs will need to keep their total squad costs including players and manager wages, transfer fees and agents' fees within 85% of their revenue.

While, clubs playing in European competitions must follow UEFA's stricter limit of 70%.

Additionally, rules on long-term financial sustainability were also approved unanimously.

"The new SCR rules are intended to promote opportunity for all clubs to aspire to greater success and bring the league's financial system close to Uefa's existing SCR rules," the Premier League statement read.

The statement added, "The other key features of the league's new system include transparent in-season monitoring and sanctions, protection against sporting underperformance, an ability to spend ahead of revenues, strengthened ability to invest off the pitch, and a reduction in complexity by focusing on football costs."

What is the difference between PSR and SCR rules?

The old PSR rules focus on a club's overall financial performance over three years while the new SCR rules focus only on the team's costs for a single season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cole Palmer suffers fresh blow after home accident

Cole Palmer suffers fresh blow after home accident
Cole Palmer managed just four appearance this season due to ongoing fitness issues

Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12

Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12
The legendary racing greyhound, whose offspring have won almost 55,000 races, was put down on Friday

Manhole cover halts Las Vegas Grand Prix in shocking track incident

Manhole cover halts Las Vegas Grand Prix in shocking track incident
The Las Vegas practice, headed by Lando Norris, was suspended after a manhole cover came loose

Carlos Sainz gives telling response to Ferrari drama

Carlos Sainz gives telling response to Ferrari drama
Ferrari has been making headlines after John Elkann commented on drivers needing to focus more on driving

Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium

Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium
Birmingham City Powerhouse is meant to symbolize excellence for the city

Davis Cup Finals: Spain triumph in doubles after Carlos Alcaraz setback

Davis Cup Finals: Spain triumph in doubles after Carlos Alcaraz setback
The Davis Cup Finals in Bologna is the sixth edition of the tournament in its new format

Lewis Hamilton discusses work ethic after Ferrari chief's 'talk less' jab

Lewis Hamilton discusses work ethic after Ferrari chief's 'talk less' jab
The British driver is seemingly having a hard time during his debut year at Ferrari after continous devastating race weekends

Djokovic opens up about Alcaraz vs Sinner's ATP Finals clash

Djokovic opens up about Alcaraz vs Sinner's ATP Finals clash
Jannik Sinner secured a win at the ATP Finals title match against Carlos Alcaraz in a two-hour and 15-minute game

Olympic snowboarder charged with murder of witness in high-profile drug case

Olympic snowboarder charged with murder of witness in high-profile drug case
The FBI has increased the reward for any information leading to Ryan Wedding from $10 million to $15 million

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Trump's shocking meeting with heartfelt post

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Trump's shocking meeting with heartfelt post
The Portuguese footballer attended White House dinner alongside the Saudi crown prince

Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend dies at 75

Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend dies at 75
The renowned pitcher joined the San Diego Padres in 1972, and his jersey number 35 was retired by the organisation in 1997

Messi vs Ronaldo: Real Madrid star settles GOAT debate

Messi vs Ronaldo: Real Madrid star settles GOAT debate
Franco Mastantuono has crowned his favourite football player amid the heated Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate