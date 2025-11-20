Davis Cup Finals: Spain triumph in doubles after Carlos Alcaraz setback

Spain kept their Davis Cup hopes alive with a remarkable doubles victory against Czech Republic that sealed their place in the semi-finals.
On Thursday, November 20, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez Portero defeated Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik in back-to-back tiebreaks which gave Spain a remarkable comeback that the team desperately needed after Carlos Alcaraz exit.
The six-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz withdrew this week with a hamstring injury.
After winning the match, Granollers said, "We are really happy that we fought hard for all of the team. We believed and here we are in the semi-finals," as per BBC Sports.
"Last year was difficult for us [exiting in the quarter-finals] but we know this competition is very difficult. We can see here how good the teams are. We have a young team but we are still alive," he added.
The Davis Cup Finals in Bologna is the sixth edition of the tournament in its new format where a champion is decided at neutral location instead of at the players' home countires.
Spain had not made it to the semi-finals of the tournament since 2019 while Czech team had also not been able to reach the semi-finals since 2014.
The team's next opponent in the semi-finals will be the winner of the quater-final match between Germany and Argentina which is scheduled to take place later on Thursday.