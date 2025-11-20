Djokovic opens up about Alcaraz vs Sinner's ATP Finals clash

Novak Djokovic has broken his silence on missing the 2025 ATP Finals due to his shoulder injury.
Discussing the thrilling clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Wednesday, November 19, when the Serbian arrived in Bologna to honour the late Nikola Pilic, the tennis legend shared he wanted to be in Turin after watching the game.
Djokovic was the third player to mathematically book his berth at the 2025 Tour Finals. This marked the 38-year-old's 18th time qualifying for the tournament, tying him with Roger Federer for the most Nitto ATP Finals qualifications.
However, after sustaining a shoulder injury at the Hellenic Championships in early November, the world No. 4 opted out of the event in order to focus on the 2026 season.
About the ATP Finals, which ended with Sinner's victory, Djokovic noted, "When they play, I wish I was there because the level is very high and their rivalry is a really positive thing for our sport, they're amazing. Jannik, in particular, what he's done indoor[s] in the past few years is historic."
Sinner is currently enjoying an incredible winning streak on indoor courts, remaining undefeated in the last 31 matches.