Carlos Sainz gives telling response to Ferrari drama

Ferrari has been making headlines after John Elkann commented on drivers needing to focus more on driving

  • By Hania Jamil
    Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr does not want to get involved in his previous team's drama, but he's glad it's not him!

    Last week, the Ferrari chairman John Elkann sparked backlash when he urged both of his drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, to "focus more on driving and speak less" after the double São Paulo retirement.

    The shocking comment came after the British driver, who did not secure a single podium this season, spoke out after another disappointing race at the last round in Brazil, describing his first year as a Ferrari driver as "a nightmare".

    During an interview with Sky Sports UK, Carlos was asked whether Ferrari drivers need to be more careful about their criticism of the team in comparison to Williams' drivers.

    Smiling, the Spanish driver replied, "How do you say it… Ted, this is none of my business."

    He added a reference to his one-line response, noting, "Do you know the frog drinking tea? That is literally me right now."

    The iconic meme of Kermit the Frog sipping tea, used by Sainz, is often brought up to hint at non-involvement in a heated discussion.

    Meanwhile, Hamilton kept a tone calm when asked if Elkann's remarks were fair, noting, "Not really, I wake up thinking about it [driving], and I go to sleep thinking about it, and I think about it when I'm sleeping."

    He also joked, "I am always willing to do less media."

    Ferrari arrives in the US for the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in a delicate moment. The performance level is well below expectations, and the double retirement in Brazil has increased the frustration surrounding the Scuderia.

