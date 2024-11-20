Great white shark claims life of man in New Zealand

A man named Jade Kahukore-Dixon is being attacked by a shark off the coast of Chatham Islands in New Zealand.
According to local media reports, the incident took place on Tuesday November 19, in the morning when the 24-year-old went diving 800 km east of the island.
Victim’s father, Jacky Dixon, was informed that his son had been killed by a great white shark after the diver had been underwater for too long, prompting his friend to jump into the sea to free his foot and rescue him.
Additionally, police also confirmed in a statement that the commercial driver was taken to the Chatham Island Health Centre, where he later passed away.
Police stated, “A man has died in hospital after being attacked by a shark, emergency services were called around midday, following reports the man - who had been diving off a boat - had been critically injured,” extending condolences to Jade’s family.
Jade, the sole director and shareholder of Nomad Diving Limited, registered in June 2023, was described by his father Jacky as a "very tough, young fella" who had a passion for fishing and diving since childhood.
“He would do anything to protect his family. He was an amazing boy, a very much loved member of the family,” his father expressed.
Jacky added that Jade wasn't afraid of great white sharks and frequently encountered them while diving in the sea.